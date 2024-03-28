Shifting Election Narratives and Tech Collusion: Federal Government Continues Outreach to Tech Companies

The “new unofficial rules” around US elections were set years ago: if one side wins, the integrity of the vote cannot be questioned at all; if they don’t, then it must be questioned.

And for Democrats the preferred way to do the latter is to bring up “foreign meddling.” This is now also done “preemptively,” ahead of a ballot.

And, this is proving to be useful in justifying many things, some of which should be considered blatantly illegal, such as the government colluding with private tech companies to censor speech online.

But, if you frame it as spy agencies engaging in “partnership with tech companies,” and if you explain the need for it as a way to “secure elections” against the ever-meddling foreign bogeyman – the current White House clearly hopes its highly controversial activities can be sold as something positive.

However, critics and those on the receiving end of such activities in the US – namely, political opponents – see this as the Biden administration basically doubling down on tech collusion, regardless of the fact that allegations about it are currently being deliberated all the way up in the Supreme Court (the Murthy v. Missouri case).

This type of brazen behavior could mean that the ruling apparatus is very sure of itself and its ability to get away with pretty much anything – or, that it is not confident at all it can get Biden reelected, and is making risky and perhaps desperate moves.

Like this: “The US intelligence community is ramping up work with technology companies ahead of the November elections as cybersecurity professionals search for new ways to combat foreign threats to the American electoral system that appeared unthinkable four years ago.”

That’s how The Washington Times describes the current state of “partnerships” with tech companies – although it isn’t entirely clear if the “unthinkable” reference is meant to concern the ways foreign threats are allegedly tackled – or the fact the US intelligence community should be “ramping up work with technology companies” in the first place.

At the same time, NBC is reporting that the FBI – having reportedly “paused” what is called its “outreach” to social platforms (regarding foreign propaganda, of course) – is now resuming that effort which involves “sharing information” with some US tech firms.

As for what put the efforts on pause in the first place – it was “lawsuits and government scrutiny.” But that is set to the side now that elections are nearing, as desperate times appear to call for desperate measures.