Florida Advances Bill Mandating Encryption Backdoors

Florida legislators are once again attempting to undermine digital privacy, this time through a proposal that would erode secure communication, using the protection of minors to introduce laws that would proliferate online digital ID and curb private messaging.

The legislation in question, known as the “Social Media Use by Minors” bill (HB 744/SB 868), openly calls for platforms to break end-to-end encryption on accounts belonging to users under 18, provided law enforcement presents a subpoena. It also bans disappearing messaging features on these accounts, stripping away tools commonly used for privacy and safety.

On March 26, 2025, the House version advanced to the Florida House Commerce Committee. The Senate companion bill appeared on the Rules Committee’s agenda on April 11. The proposed legislation is part of a broader effort to reshape how young people can use social media, but it comes at a severe cost: the dismantling of digital protections that benefit all users, regardless of age.

Unlike previous efforts to introduce surveillance measures through vague language or ambiguous terms, Florida’s bill is explicit in its intent. The requirement for platforms to provide decryption capabilities for law enforcement is a direct mandate for a backdoor, a move that could effectively force tech companies to eliminate strong encryption for minors’ accounts altogether. That would leave young users more exposed, not more secure.

Strong encryption remains one of the most vital defenses for anyone communicating online. It ensures that personal conversations, whether between friends, family members, or caregivers, stay confidential. Undermining this protection for minors jeopardizes their safety and sets a dangerous precedent.

There is no technical method to offer selective access to encrypted communications that doesn’t risk making the entire system vulnerable. As demonstrated by incidents like the Salt Typhoon, introducing even limited backdoors weakens the security infrastructure for everyone.

The bill also sidesteps practical enforcement issues. It imposes no clear guidelines for age verification, yet expects platforms to distinguish between adult and minor accounts when applying these intrusive policies. That gap leaves room for inconsistent application and could push companies to avoid offering privacy features altogether rather than risk non-compliance.

Florida’s proposal echoes a similar initiative introduced in Nevada the previous year, where the justification once again centered on giving law enforcement more tools during investigations. Yet real-world experience continues to show that access to message content isn’t always necessary.

In fact, strategies such as user reporting and metadata analysis often prove more effective in identifying online abuse, as outlined in an amicus brief filed during the Nevada case. These methods work without infringing on everyone’s privacy.

Moreover, the bill expands the already controversial HB 3, a social media law Florida passed in 2023 that is currently under legal scrutiny for allegedly violating constitutional rights. That ongoing litigation should give lawmakers pause. Instead, they appear determined to double down on proposals that not only raise privacy concerns but are also likely to be unworkable.