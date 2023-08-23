Fox News is Slammed For Banning Outlets From Using More Than 3 Minutes of Clips From Republican Primary Debate

If you're tired of censorship and dystopian threats against civil liberties, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Fox News has come under fire after releasing guidelines restricting media outlets from airing more than three minutes of clips from the first Republican Primary debate. According to a debate guide issued by Fox News, for seven days following the debate, no media outlet can broadcast more than three minutes of excerpts from the event in any one program, covering both video and audio clips.

Critics, including Ben Shapiro of The Daily Wire, have labeled the move as “crazy” and likened it to how sports games are protected. This move is seen as a controversial decision, especially given the significance of the debate material, involving presidential candidates who might represent the nation at its highest levels.

Shapiro argues that this limitation essentially prevents audiences from getting recaps of the debate unless they watch it live or directly on Fox News. He stated that media outlets, like his, could face potential legal action from Fox if they aired more than the stipulated three minutes.

Furthermore, Fox’s guide indicates that media can only use debate clips online through the embed video function available on Fox News’s website. This move, Shapiro believes, is counterintuitive for the network, suggesting that it might be a ploy to maintain its declining viewership.

He also notes that such restrictions could inadvertently benefit figures like President Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson, who share content freely on platforms like X.

Many believe that the debate’s highlights, given their public importance, should fall under “fair use” principles, allowing commentators and news outlets to provide extended analysis and commentary. By limiting access, Fox News might be curtailing a widespread and in-depth discussion of the debate’s crucial moments.

The rationale behind Fox’s decision remains unclear but the debate around its implications and potential consequences continues to grow in the media landscape.