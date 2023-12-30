Free Speech Social Media App Parler Plans 2024 Return

If you're tired of censorship and dystopian threats against civil liberties, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

The free speech social media platform, Parler, has slated 2024 for its rebirth following its closure earlier in 2023. Originally championed as a space for all voices, the platform’s minimal content moderation led to forced closure due to alleged violent speech and perceived insufficient regulation of speech by Big Tech giants following January 6th, 2021.

The platform’s banishment from major web hosting services and app stores had a crippling impact, effectively signaling the end of the platform’s operations.

However, with the recent acquisition by PDS Partners, Parler is readying for its renaissance. The company’s new owners, Elise Rhodes-Pierotti and Ryan Rhodes, once served as Parler’s chief marketing officer and will now spearhead this revival effort.

According to The Hill, Rhodes-Pierotti will reprise her role as chief marketing officer while Ryan Rhodes steps into the CEO shoes. They will work alongside anti-human trafficking activist, Jaco Booyens, who joins as the chief strategy officer.

“The relaunch of Parler marks a renewed commitment to its original vision — an open marketplace for all,” Rhodes-Pierotti said in a statement.

“Powered by cutting-edge technology on a hyper-scaled private cloud, we’re dedicated to introducing new features as we roll out, aiming to fill the gap in the market for competitive apps with next-generation technology,” she added.