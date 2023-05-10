Canadian Police Officer Who Donated $50 To Freedom Convoy Could Be Forced Into Unpaid Work

A Canadian police officer who donated just $50 to the Freedom Convoy protest could face up to 140 hours of unpaid work. The punishment was recommended by his employer, Windsor Police, at a penalty hearing last week.

In February 2022, Constable Michael Brisco donated $50 to the Freedom Convoy protest via the crowdfunding platform GiveSendGo.

His lawyer, Shane Miles, said that Brisco did nothing wrong other than donating to a protest, noting that Freedom Convoy didn’t even get the money because accounts were frozen. Miles recommended 40 hours of unpaid work.

“This isn’t an officer who used force that was excessive,” Miles said, as reported by CTVNews. “This isn’t an officer who treated the public poorly. This is an officer who donated $50.”

Windsor police lawyer David Amyott recommended 140 hours of unpaid work because Brisco did not show remorse or accept wrongdoing. The officer has not pleaded guilty, arguing that he had the right to hold his views.

However, he said he is “ready to accept whatever penalty” will be handed.

A final decision in his case will be made by May 19.