Marine Tondelier, leader of France’s Ecologists party, is facing sharp criticism after calling for a European Union-wide ban on the social media platform X, particularly during election periods. Framing the platform as a threat to democracy, Tondelier’s proposal raises serious concerns about the erosion of free speech under the pretense of safeguarding electoral integrity.

During an appearance on RTL’s Le Grand Jury, Tondelier dismissed the principle of free expression, stating, “It’s not a question of freedom of expression; it’s a question of shaping public opinion.”

This alarming perspective suggests that controlling narratives is more important than protecting open debate. Her claim that free speech social media “has a grip on reality” and “impacts election results” overlooks the fact that a free society relies on diverse voices, even those that challenge mainstream perspectives.

Tondelier escalated her demands by labeling X as both “annoying” and “dangerous,” declaring on the very platform she seeks to eliminate, “The social network Twitter is not only annoying but also dangerous. The question of leaving it obviously arises, but it will not be enough: it must be banned.” This call for outright censorship raises troubling questions about political leaders deciding which platforms are acceptable for public discourse. Rather than addressing misinformation through transparency and public debate, Tondelier advocates for silencing an entire medium—an approach critics warn is fundamentally authoritarian.

Her pressure on the left-wing New Popular Front (NPF) coalition, which recently gained the most seats in France’s National Assembly, further illustrates this troubling stance. Urging her allies to abandon X for alternative platforms, she questioned their commitment, saying, “I’m going to leave, but what are the others doing? It will still have an impact on reality. It will still contribute to destabilizing the upcoming elections.” This push reflects a broader effort to isolate dissenting voices instead of engaging with them in an open marketplace of ideas.

Tondelier’s censorship campaign coincides with ongoing tensions between X’s owner, Elon Musk, and EU officials. Musk has been accused of meddling in European politics, particularly after declaring, “Only the AfD can save Germany.” He further enraged EU censors by hosting an interview with AfD leader Alice Weidel. Yet, regardless of how controversial his statements may be, banning a platform to silence one individual sets a dangerous precedent that threatens democratic norms.

Musk’s outspoken criticism of EU leadership has only intensified this conflict. He notably referred to former EU Commissioner Thierry Breton as “the tyrant of Europe” after Breton warned about foreign interference in elections.