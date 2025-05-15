Gabriel Quadri Appeals to Inter-American Human Rights Commission in Landmark Free Speech Case Against Mexico

Gabriel Quadri’s legal struggle over the right to speak freely about sex and gender has reached the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights after he was punished in Mexico for expressing views that the state deemed politically unacceptable.

Represented by ADF International, the former congressman and presidential hopeful now seeks relief from a regional body, arguing that his conviction for “gender-based political violence” amounted to an assault on basic freedoms.

The controversy stems from a series of posts Quadri made on X in which he condemned the allocation of congressional seats reserved for women to individuals who identify as female but were born male. He also raised broader concerns about the erasure of women’s spaces in sports and politics. These statements triggered legal proceedings that ended in a unanimous ruling by Mexico’s Superior Electoral Tribunal in April 2022.

As part of the sentence, Quadri was ordered to remove the posts, undergo re-education courses, and repeatedly issue a court-written apology on his social media account over a two-week period. He was also placed on a registry branding him a “gender-based political violator,” a label that, according to his legal team, may have damaged his chances in the 2024 election, which he lost.

“I am committed to safeguarding every Mexican’s fundamental right to speak freely. My career has been dedicated to a prosperous and free Mexico for all, which demands that our country abide by its human rights obligations. I look forward to the day when all in Mexico can share their beliefs and opinions without fear of censorship or reprimand,” Quadri stated.

The case underscores growing concerns about how laws supposedly aimed at protecting marginalized groups are being used to silence individuals who dissent from prevailing gender orthodoxy.

“Gabriel Quadri was convicted in 2022 as a ‘political violator’ for stating the obvious fact that a man cannot be a woman. In 2024, he lost his re-election bid. Now, just a few years later, sanity is being restored across the world as the tide turns against gender ideology. Countless public officials at the highest levels are stating the same things that landed Quadri with a guilty verdict. It is egregiously unjust for Quadri to have suffered the ignominy of a conviction, and having his reputation damaged because of his registration as a ‘political violator’, which could have negatively impacted his re-election bid, for simply standing up for the truth,” said Julio Pohl, lead attorney for ADF International.

With no legal recourse left within Mexico, Quadri’s legal team brought the matter to the Inter-American system in late 2022. Despite a formal request from the Commission for the Mexican government to respond, there has been no reply. The Commission is now preparing to make a decision based on the case’s merits.

Pohl sees this stage as critical: “We are pleased that the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights will decide the case on the merits. This is a pivotal moment for fundamental freedoms—if elected officials are not free to debate the issues of our time, what hope is there for everyone else? The Commission should work to reach a just resolution for Mr. Quadri, paving the way for greater free speech accountability in Mexico.”