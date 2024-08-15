Google in the Hot Seat as Trump Assassination Attempt Sparks Congressional Showdown

One of the most jarring developments (and that’s saying something) this US campaign season so far has been the assassination attempt on former President Trump, now a candidate for the country’s highest office.

But even worse, it soon became clear that the focus was being quickly shifted from this major event; Trump supporters suspected this was not an organic lack of interest from voters, but Big Tech censorship. However, if these allegations are found to be true, the whole thing could easily be treated as an actual conspiracy.

We obtained a copy of the letter for you here.

And so, both the House and the Senate are launching investigations.

The Congress Republicans want to know – did Google and Meta, the most powerful message- and narrative-controlling online entities, deliberately suppress news stories about the assassination attempt? And why?

Google’s response to Senator Roger Marshall’s letter effectively asking these questions has left him seeing no option other than to have Google execs IMMEDIATELY (the capitalization in senator) subpoenaed by the Senate Homeland Committee.

They will be asked to expound on what exactly was meant when they tried to (“bizarrely,” Marshall stated) justify the attempt as a “hypothetical act of political violence” – because “Google systems” were supposedly programmed to do that long before Trump narrowly escaped death.

In just five words, Google may have just proven what the Trump camp claims regarding deliberate tampering of the autosuggest search feature to omit references to the incident – to the point where this basically turned into political interference – are all true.

A “shocking” admission, Marshall writes in one of his posts on X – and would Google representatives now please show up before the Committee and try to explain that, but not only that.

Namely, the Committee is launching what the senator calls “a full probe” into Google’s “litany of failures and history of suppressing conservative viewpoints. Time for accountability – time for top-down subpoenas,” the post reads.

And, an investigation has already been in the House. The Committee on Oversight and Accountability announced it on Wednesday, in light of “recent concerning reports indicating Meta’s AI assistant and Google Search’s Autocomplete function generated inaccurate or nongermane information related to the assassination attempt of President Donald Trump.”

A press release added that Google CEO Sundar Pichai has received a letter from Committee Chairman James Comer requesting “documents and information to better understand how Google designs its Search product and Autocomplete features. In a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Chairman Comer seeks documents and information to better understand how the Meta AI chatbot is designed, reviewed, managed, and updated.”

That’s one way of putting it. Another came from free speech platform Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski, who summarized the situation in a post on X like this: “Google is in deep shit, on so many fronts.”