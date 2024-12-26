Google Reinstates PragerU App After Backlash Over Censorship Allegations

Google has once again found itself in the spotlight for censorship, removing PragerU’s app from its Play Store under the pretext of violating its “misleading claims” policy. The decision, which led to backlash from supporters and media outlets, was quietly reversed without explanation—marking yet another episode in the ongoing clash between Big Tech and free expression.

On Friday, PragerU received an email from Google informing them that their app was no longer compliant with Play Store policies. According to the tech giant, the issue stemmed from alleged violations of its “Misleading Claims” policy. The company claimed that PragerU’s app failed to include a clear disclaimer indicating it does not represent a government entity or offer an adequate source of government information.

PragerU, an educational nonprofit known for its conservative viewpoints, highlighted this move as part of a recurring pattern of censorship by Google. The organization’s app was restored only after widespread criticism from its supporters and coverage by multiple media outlets.

Craig Strazzeri, Chief Marketing Officer for PragerU, was direct in his response to Breitbart. “Unfortunately, we are not surprised that Google has once again removed the PragerU app from the Play Store,” he told Breitbart News. “The fact that Google keeps targeting us shows just how effective our videos are. Clearly, they don’t want people to see PragerU content — but we will not be silenced and will continue fighting back.”