Google Reverses File Access Block on Nextcloud for Android After Public Backlash and Anti-Competitive Concerns

Google has agreed to restore file access for the Android version of Nextcloud, a popular self-hosted cloud service, following a months-long standoff that left users unable to upload non-media files to their own servers. The turnaround comes after persistent complaints and increased attention, including a detailed blog post by Nextcloud highlighting the impasse.

As of May 15, the company reports that Google will allow the app to once again access all files on Android devices. “We are preparing a test release first (expected tonight) and a final update with all functionality restored. If no issues occur, the update will hopefully be out early next week,” the Nextcloud team announced. Google has not yet responded to media inquiries, despite requests made before and after the policy change.

The conflict traces back to September 2024, when an updated version of Nextcloud’s Android app was unexpectedly blocked from using broad file permissions. Google had advised replacing the existing system with what it described as a more privacy-conscious alternative. Nextcloud, however, said its explanations and technical justifications were met with templated replies and links to standard documentation.

The company vented its frustration in a candid post: “To make it crystal clear: All of you as users have a worse Nextcloud Files client because Google wanted that. We understand and share your frustration, but there is nothing we can do.”

Nextcloud’s difficulty with Android permissions follows a familiar pattern for developers affected by Play Store policies. iA Writer, a text-editing app known for its Markdown support, faced a similar disruption when its file sync features were disabled. Its parent company, Information Architects, opted not to undergo the extensive CASA Tier 2 review required to regain full file access.

While Google’s reversal appears to be imminent, the interim forced Nextcloud to issue a restricted version of its app that only allowed uploads of media files. Some users bypassed the limitation by installing the app via F-Droid, an independent app store, which allowed the necessary permissions for full file uploads. The company has indicated it serves more than 800,000 Android users.