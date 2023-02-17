How to turn on Apple’s end-to-end encryption

Apple’s Advanced Data Protection is a feature that is designed to provide enhanced security and privacy for users of Apple’s devices and services by offering end-to-end encryption to iCloud Backup, Photos, Notes, and more.

Those who are Apple users and care about privacy should turn it on.

It is aimed at protecting sensitive user data from being accessed or compromised by unauthorized parties and will mean that only you will have the key to your data across many Apple services. Apple employees, governments, and law enforcement agencies won’t be able to request Apple hand over your photos, notes, iMessages, and more because Apple won’t have the key.

The only downside to switching on Apple’s Advanced Data Protection feature is that if you lose your password, Apple won’t be able to recover your data. It’s for this reason that you can download a recovery key and keep it safe, or choose a trusted contact who can help you access your account should you ever need it. The trusted contact won’t have any access to your account, only the ability to give you a code to help you recover your access.

The Advanced Data Protection feature is built into Apple’s hardware, software, and services and uses a variety of techniques to protect user data. These techniques include:

Strong encryption: Apple uses advanced encryption algorithms to encrypt user data both at rest and in transit. This ensures that even if an unauthorized party gains access to the data, they will not be able to read or use it.

Two-factor authentication: Apple requires users to use two-factor authentication to access their accounts, which adds an extra layer of security to protect against unauthorized access.

Secure Enclave: The Secure Enclave is a dedicated hardware component that stores sensitive user data, such as encryption keys, in a secure and isolated environment. This helps prevent unauthorized access to the data.

Requirements for Apple’s Advanced Data Protection

Updated software on all of the devices that are connected to your Apple ID:

iPhone with iOS 16.2 or later

iPad with iPadOS 16.2 or later

Mac with macOS 13.1 or later

Apple Watch with watchOS 9.2 or later

Apple TV with tvOS 16.2 or later

HomePod with software version 16.0 or later

Windows computer with iCloud for Windows 14.1 or later

How to turn on Apple’s Advanced Data Protection

On iPhone or iPad

Open the Settings app. Tap your name, then tap iCloud. Scroll down, tap Advanced Data Protection, then tap Turn on Advanced Data Protection. Follow the onscreen instructions to review your recovery methods and enable Advanced Data Protection

On Mac