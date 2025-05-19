Independent Media Alliance Launches Decentralized Journalism Portal on Odysee to Bypass Big Tech Censorship

A new chapter in digital journalism is taking shape as the Independent Media Alliance (IMA) prepares to unveil its own Portal within Odysee’s Decentralized Media Ecosystem (DME).

The alliance, spearheaded by investigative journalists Whitney Webb, Derrick Broze, and Ryan Cristián, aims to reclaim editorial independence and resist the growing stranglehold of centralized tech platforms on public discourse.

The Portal represents a structural shift away from platforms where algorithms and moderation policies routinely silence dissenting voices. Odysee’s model hands control back to creators, offering a space where journalists can publish, monetize, and manage their communities on their own terms.

The IMA, which includes Webb of Unlimited Hangout, Broze of The Conscious Resistance Network, and Cristián of The Last American Vagabond, has endured repeated clampdowns, from suppressed reach to financial de-platforming for pushing back against establishment narratives. Their decision to anchor their work in a decentralized system is a direct response to the growing marginalization of independent media.

Each Portal functions autonomously. Rather than being buried by algorithmic filters or subjected to arbitrary moderation, creators maintain full sovereignty over how content is shared, discussed, and funded.

“Portal is about returning control to the creators,” said Julian Chandra, Odysee’s founder and CEO. “The Independent Media Alliance shows how groups of journalists can build their own spaces, manage their own communities, and protect the integrity of their work without reliance on centralized platforms.”

For the IMA, joining Portal is a philosophical move. This step affirms that free expression requires infrastructure not beholden to corporate interests. It’s a rejection of the controlled environments that have made it increasingly difficult for journalists to reach audiences without interference.

The IMA’s move reflects a commitment to building an ecosystem where information flows freely and creators are no longer forced to compromise their principles.

By aligning with Odysee, the IMA is laying the groundwork for a resilient model of journalism, one that can’t be throttled by opaque policies or the shifting whims of tech giants.