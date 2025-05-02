Clicky

Indian Court Orders Proton Mail Block

A Swiss bunker for private emails gets caught in the crosshairs of India’s surveillance ambitions.

Purple stylized envelope icon centered against a digital background with green circuit patterns on the left and orange-red circuit patterns on the right

A court decision in India has set the stage for potential nationwide censorship of Proton Mail, a Switzerland-based email provider favored for its strong encryption and user privacy features.

The ruling, handed down by the Karnataka High Court, directs the Indian government to block the service following allegations from a private firm about receiving offensive messages sent through the platform.

The complaint came from M Moser Design Associates, an architecture and design firm in New Delhi. The company claimed that its employees were targeted with explicit and vulgar emails, allegedly sent via Proton Mail. Frustrated by the platform’s refusal to cooperate with law enforcement by identifying the sender, the firm petitioned the court to either regulate or entirely block access to the service in India.

During a court session held on Tuesday, Justice M Nagaprasanna ordered the central government to enforce a ban, citing provisions of the Information Technology Act of 2008. While the judge referred to details included in the court’s observations, the precise nature of the implementation remains unclear.

Proton Mail, known for refusing to compromise on user anonymity, is headquartered in Switzerland and adheres to strict privacy laws, which often put it at odds with foreign governments demanding access to user data. Additional Solicitor General Aravind Kamath, speaking on behalf of the Indian government, acknowledged that domestic authorities might not have the reach to compel Proton Mail to hand over user details. Instead, he proposed that Indian criminal courts seek assistance from Swiss authorities under international cooperation frameworks.

Despite the court’s directive, Proton Mail was still accessible in India at the time of publication.

