Influential Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Demands Urgent Action To Tackle “Disinformation”

You’ve heard about the United Nations (UN), and you’ve heard about its, at this point, let’s call it for brevity – “unofficial globalist elite mirror” – the World Economic Forum (WEF).

But are you aware of the OECD? That’s an acronym for the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. 38 of the world’s richest countries – out of some 193 UN member states – are currently its members, according to available information.

And guess what this “elite” group of countries is now hot and bothered about? Economic progress, greater well-being of citizens in those states, concerned about improving their everyday lives?

Well you’d have guessed wrong. Apparently – it’s “disinformation” that’s top of OECD agenda right now.

Yes – this by-and-large phony and intentionally amplified “online war” – has reached some of the deepest levels of capitalist thought and organizational structures.

What that tells us is exactly what it appears it does – but let’s see what the OECD is saying.

The need to tackle “disinformation” is urgent. Not, say – inflation. No. It’s “disinformation.”

By playing into the by now tired “dis/misinformation” fearmongering – essentially at this time a purely ideologically-driven show – how on earth is anyone supposedly to bring economic benefit to their citizens?

Says OECD: “Threats” – addressed in the “Facts not Fake: Tackling Disinformation, Strengthening Information Integrity” document – range from “public health to national security.”

That’s a “definition” so very, very broad – does it cover one’s dog’s tonsillitis? Sounds like it might very well might.

All joking aside, it’s good to know that the OECD is a part of this game. The big picture – sucking in all manner of previously-thought-of as neutral organizations into the same “matrix” is really the treasure trove of information.

But – if you’d like to how OECD rationalized its “report” – this is the wording:

“Governments need to ensure that their policies are coordinated, evidence-based, and regularly evaluated to measure their effectiveness.”

Sounds – well, sound. But what does it actually mean?

A hint is what’s happening in Ireland. OECD was eager to stress the country’s Future of Media Commission recommendations, as well as the governemt there pushing the “Be Media Smart” campaign as a way to “provide guidance on how to check the accuracy and reliability of information.”

Looks like the OECD is now in the “fact-checking” business.