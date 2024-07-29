James Woods: “Oppenheimer” Credit Kept Quiet Due to Pro-Trump Tweets

Salvador, Once Upon a Time in America, and Casino Actor James Woods, these days known for his political tweets and vocal support of President Donald Trump, has shared a revealing account on Megyn Kelly’s SiriusXM show, that shows just how much prominent figures have to curb their speech to protect their acting career.

Speaking on Kelly’s radio show, Woods talks about how he forwent credit and promotional involvement with last year’s blockbuster film “Oppenheimer,” in order to not cause the film to receive any negative attention.

Despite his crucial role as an executive producer—stemming from his acquisition of the rights to the biographical book, “American Prometheus,” which inspired Christopher Nolan’s screenplay—he was discreetly advised to maintain a low profile. The decision stemmed from concerns that his political outspokenness might negatively impact the film’s rollout and its success in the awards season.

Woods described the request for his reduced visibility as a painful yet necessary sacrifice for the greater good of the project. “It was gently suggested that I basically remain invisible, which was painful,” he remarked. His pragmatic outlook led him to accept the sidelining to avoid jeopardizing the film’s accolades and financial success, crucial for securing its place in cinematic history. The film went on to gross almost $1 Billion and received seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Despite his significant contribution, Woods faced exclusion from key industry events, including the Producers Guild of America awards, where he was notably not invited despite “Oppenheimer” clinching the top prize. His willingness to step back highlights a troubling dynamic in Hollywood, where creative contributions can be overshadowed by personal political affiliations.

The situation underscores a broader issue of censorship and bias within the entertainment industry, where an individual’s political views can lead to professional isolation and exclusion. Woods, who has largely retreated from Hollywood following these experiences and a break with his agent over his political stances, last appeared in the sitcom “Dice” in 2017. His story raises critical questions about freedom of expression and the potential consequences of political affiliations in the arts and media sectors.

In a similar vein, actress Gina Carano, previously known for her role in The Mandalorian, filed a lawsuit against Disney and LucasFilm, claiming wrongful termination and discrimination following her dismissal from the show. This action came after a series of social media posts that Disney stated violated its standards.