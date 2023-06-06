Jim Jordan Leads The Charge Towards Ending Section 702 of FISA

The chair of the House Judiciary Committee, Jim Jordan, has said that his “number one goal” is to block the reauthorization of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), which expires later this year.

Section 702 was supposed to allow intelligence agencies to monitor the communications of targeted foreign terrorist suspects. However, it has been abused for the surveillance of communications between US citizens.

“The number one goal I have between now and the end of the year is to stop the reauthorization of the 702 FISA program,” Jordan told Breitbart News.

He referenced a recently unsealed court document that revealed that between 2020 and early 2021, the FBI abused the FISA database 300,000 times.

A separate internal audit found that the bureau did not have sufficient justification for two FISA searches related to the January 6 at the US Capitol.

Section 702 reforms are a bipartisan issue. Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), said: “This is an outrageous & unacceptable abuse of power. We cannot reauthorize FISA without a complete privacy overhaul that prevents the government from warrantlessly spying on Americans.”