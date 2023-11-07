Rumble Takes on Hollywood With Feature Film “Jingle Smells”

If you're tired of censorship and dystopian threats against civil liberties, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

The star-studded festive comedy, “Jingle Smells,” backed by executive producers Logan Sekulow and Sean Hannity, is gearing up for its exclusive premiere on Rumble this Thanksgiving. The upcoming family-friendly flick boasts an ensemble cast including John Schneider from “The Dukes of Hazzard” and “Smallville,” Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts of “The Dark Knight” and “The Expendables,” and Ben Davies from “Courageous” and “War Room,” among other eminent names.

In a bid to shake up the traditional Hollywood construct, “Jingle Smells” unfolds the amusing tale of war veteran Nick Gutman, portrayed by Ben Davies.

Upon his reluctant employment with his father’s eccentric garbage crew, Nick dives into their ludicrous secret mission: the destruction of popular toys before Christmas Eve. The twist lies in the reason these toys are destined for destruction – their erstwhile film star influencer, James Storm, facing cancelation due to his patriotic sentiments.

Defying the task, however, Nick dons the alter-ego persona, “Jingle Smells” and takes it upon himself to salvage the toys, much like a Yuletide Robin Hood.

Other notable stars embellishing the cast include Jim Breuer and Victoria Jackson from “Saturday Night Live,” Dylan Postl from “WWE,” Brad Stine, Jaclyn Stapp and Sean Hannity, with special appearances from the Jay Sekulow Band and Governor Mike Huckabee.

Aiming to offer a hilarious yet heartwarming narrative bereft of the agendas reflective of mainstream platforms, as articulated by Sean Hannity, “Jingle Smells” aims to be a wholesome household entrée this holiday season.

A production venture involving ACLJ Films, Laugh-O-Gram Studios, Logan Sekulow Originals, and Keystone Films, “Jingle Smells” has been directed by Daniel Lusko and conceptualized on a script penned by Bart Scott and Logan Sekulow.

Anticipated audience members can catch the premiere on Rumble from November 23rd and is available for preorder.

An ongoing pre-order offer enables potential viewers to latch onto a discounted deal at $14.99, valid until November 10th exclusively on jinglesmells.movie.

Rumble, a rapidly blossoming neutral video and cloud services platform aims to bypass cancel culture and restore the open-ended and roots of the internet.

Display content from rumble.com Click here to display content from rumble.com Always display content from rumble.com