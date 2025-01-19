ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt Urges Israel to Combat Antisemitism Online, Calling for “Apollo Gold Pager” Ingenuity and Warning The Next War Will Be Fought Online

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), used his appearance in the Knesset to emphasize what he described as the urgent need to combat antisemitism in the digital space, presenting it as a critical front alongside more traditional challenges faced by the Jewish community. However, his remarks leaned heavily into the idea of targeting online platforms and reshaping how information flows, sparking concerns about potential calls for increased censorship in the name of addressing this issue.

In remarks delivered to the Knesset’s Committee for Immigration, Absorption, and Diaspora Affairs, Greenblatt outlined the rise in antisemitic incidents over the past 15 months and insisted that Israel and Jewish organizations worldwide must prioritize combating this trend online.

“Capturing TikTok might seem less meaningful than holding on to Mount Hermon. Libelous tweets certainly might seem less deadly than missiles from Yemen. But this is urgent because the next war will be decided based on how Israel and its allies perform online as much as offline,” he stated.

Greenblatt framed this digital battleground as essential to shaping perceptions and influencing outcomes globally, arguing that strategies must be reimagined. He called for creativity and innovation but stopped short of specifying what such efforts might entail. “It won’t be solved by the government just throwing money at the problem. It won’t be solved by the IDF spokesperson’s unit issuing updated talking points or suddenly using TikTok,” he said. While he spoke about the importance of “fresh thinking” and experimentation, his focus on online platforms raises questions about whether his approach could lead to demands for further restrictions on speech.

Greenblatt called for creativity in targeting online discourse, comparing it to Israel’s storied military ingenuity. “We need the kind of genius that manufactured Apollo Gold Pagers and infiltrated Hezbollah for over a decade to prepare for this battle. We need the kind of courage that executed Operation Deep Layer inside Syria and destroyed Iranian missile manufacturing capabilities to undertake this mission,” he declared.

The ADL’s role in monitoring and flagging what it defines as harmful online content has long been a point of contention, with many arguing that its initiatives curb free expression. Greenblatt’s comments appeared to lean into this dynamic, asserting that Israel and its allies need to prioritize their digital presence to effectively counter antisemitism. “The next war will be decided based on how Israel and its allies perform online,” he insisted.

Despite these alternative approaches, Greenblatt’s emphasis on the digital sphere stood out, particularly his assertion that governments and organizations must treat online spaces as strategic battlegrounds. While he avoided proposing concrete policies, his rhetoric suggests an inclination toward pressing tech companies and governments to take more aggressive steps in controlling the narrative on social media platforms.

Critics might view this as a potential push for censorship disguised as combating antisemitism, raising broader concerns about the implications for free speech. By framing the online fight as a war of strategic importance, Greenblatt’s remarks echo a growing trend where controlling information becomes as central as addressing physical threats — a shift that warrants careful scrutiny.