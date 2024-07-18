Journalists Fear Self-Censorship as Cyprus Debates “Misinformation” Penalties

In Cyprus, a proposal to criminalize the dissemination of “misinformation” and “offensive” comments, with penalties reaching up to five years in prison, has stirred considerable controversy. This proposed amendment to the criminal code, debated earlier this month by the Cypriot Parliamentary Committee of Legal Affairs, aims to elevate certain offenses from civil to criminal status.

Deputy Attorney General Savvas Angelides, and Committee Chair Nicos Tornaritis expressed that this amendment is only a “first step” in combating the spread of harmful “misinformation.”

Angelides cleared recently of corruption allegations, emphasized the need to balance freedom of speech with the curtailment of reckless misinformation, stating, “There are defenses when there is good faith.” He assured that the amendment would not restrict professional journalists from performing their duties, as it explicitly excludes opinion and criticism.

However, this stance is met with skepticism and alarm from various press freedom groups. Eleni Mavrou, representing the Association of Newspapers and Periodicals Publishers, described the amendment as a “blow to democracy,” arguing it would lead to self-censorship among journalists wary of criminal repercussions. Similarly, George Frangos, President of the Cyprus Union of Journalists, highlighted the subjective nature of terms like “fake news,” which could be exploited to suppress dissent.

Critics also draw parallels with similar legislative trends in neighboring regions, such as the northern part of Cyprus and other EU member states, where comparable laws have been criticized for potentially stifling free speech. The Cyprus Mail voiced concerns about the ambiguity in defining what constitutes an “offensive” comment and how such a law could lead to arbitrary legal challenges against journalists.

This legislative move aligns uncomfortably with broader European trends where “disinformation” is often not considered illegal per se but is increasingly criminalized, raising fears about the infringement of free expression rights enshrined in international and EU laws.