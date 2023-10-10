Lobbyists Call For Increased Digital ID Funding

If you're tired of censorship and dystopian threats against civil liberties, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Washington-based Digital Impact Alliance (DIAL) has called for more money to be set aside for digital public infrastructure (DPI) including one of its elements, digital ID – and this means not only the funds earmarked for the technology portion of it.

Currently, DPI projects can count on $400 million by the end of the decade – that is the figure “stakeholders” have already committed to “the cause.”

Essentially, DIAL is advocating for money to be steadily spent on promotion of its mission via seemingly “trustworthy” messengers such as civil societies, academics, etc. Apparently, this would also allow their participation in governance, as well as the design and deployment of various DPIs.

Among those sitting on DIAL’s board are the director of USAI, an organization known for its involvement in setting up the digital ID in Ukraine, as well as the president and CEO of the UN Foundation, and a Gates Foundation senior adviser.

In what reports say is an expert comment, originally published in late September, DIAL wants this financing to be “sustainable,” and claims that not just businesses and economies, but also individuals, would reap the benefits.

Other than places like Ukraine, DIAL is “probing” and basing its comments drawn from a report compiled in Sierra Leone in Africa, and others, while those “interviewed” are 25 groups and entities.

Among them are government representatives of said countries, but also the Gates Foundation, UN’s UNDP agency, the World Bank, and the Africa Digital Rights Hub.

DIAL wants to see money spent on coordination between ministries, while “communities need to be engaged early on, particularly those that are more likely to be excluded,” say reports.

The point of “early engagement” was also one made by the World Bank when it separately held an earlier gathering called ID4Africa – so at least, for now, DIAL and the World Bank seem to be coordinating well.

DIAL says it is here to build “a positive digital future for everyone, everywhere.”

The timeframe given is 2030, while the group also cites UN-founded Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as it explains its mission.

And it maintains that in order to have less poverty and better economies around the world, the digital components – including what’s considered in other parts as controversial and privacy undermining digital IDs – will play a “critical” role.