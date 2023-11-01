London Man Arrested After Facebook Video Criticizing Palestinian Flags on UK Street

If you're tired of censorship and dystopian threats against civil liberties, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

The arrest of a British man expressing discontent regarding the display of Palestinian flags on Bethnal Green Road in London has ignited fresh concerns about the lack of free speech in the United Kingdom, a nation swerving towards even more limits on civil liberties.

On Tuesday, October 31, the unnamed individual was apprehended by Metropolitan Police officers, who were subsequently captured on film escorting him to a police vehicle.

The incident followed a video post on social media in which the man appears critical of the abundant Palestinian flags hung from lampposts and road signs in his east London neighborhood.

Shortly before 10 p.m., local law enforcement responded to the video, arresting the man under suspicion of a racially aggravated Section 5 public order offense.

The Metropolitan Police later confirmed the arrest, stating: “We are aware of a video circulating on social media that shows the arrest of a man on suspicion of a racially aggravated Section 5 public order offense.”

Political commentator and former Brexit Party leader, Nigel Farage responded to the incident by saying, “This man has been arrested for saying ‘why are they over here etc… we let them into our country etc’ when making a video about Palestinian flags flying in London.

“But no action was taken against repeated calls for Jihad on our streets. This cannot carry on @SuellaBraverman.”

Braverman is the UK’s Home Secretary.