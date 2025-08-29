Macron Urges EU Response to Trump’s Tariff Threats Over Censorship Law, Targets US Tech Firms

French President Emmanuel Macron is reportedly pressing European leaders to consider retaliatory measures against American tech companies following President Donald Trump’s demand that the EU ditch its censorship-heavy Digital Services Act or face new tariffs and tech-related restrictions.

Trump issued the threat earlier this week in a Truth Social post, warning that unless the EU backs off from enforcing its controversial digital rules, it will be hit with “substantial additional tariffs” along with limits on access to key technologies.

In response, Macron told ministers during a cabinet meeting that it may be time to scrutinize the digital sector as part of the EU’s trade approach.

According to a senior French government official speaking with POLITICO, Macron said Europe “should not exclude taking a look at the digital sector.” A separate source, described as close to Macron, confirmed that targeting US tech platforms is now aligned with his position.

Macron also took aim at what he described as Europe’s lopsided trade relationship with Washington.

Although the EU enjoys a surplus in goods like automobiles and pharmaceuticals, it faces a significant services trade deficit. “The European Union has a big trade deficit with the United States; we need to focus on this,” he told ministers, according to the official.

Trump’s warning landed just days after the US and EU finalized a trade deal that imposed a standard 15 percent tariff on EU exports.

That agreement had only just been made public when Trump issued his message, catching European officials off guard and reigniting old disputes over digital regulation.

For months, Washington has pushed back against the EU’s digital rulebook, calling the DSA and its companion, the Digital Markets Act, efforts to suppress American voices and isolate US-based firms through regulatory pressure.

France has consistently pushed for tougher EU responses to Trump’s trade positions. However, most other member states have shown little interest in triggering a broader trade conflict.

The European Commission has access to retaliatory tools such as the Anti-Coercion Instrument, which could be used to block tech investment or limit US firms’ intellectual property rights within the bloc. So far, those measures remain untouched.

Macron, for his part, has expressed frustration over what he sees as weak EU positioning.

According to the French official, Macron believes the bloc was “not feared enough” to secure a better outcome in trade talks with Trump.