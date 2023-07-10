Mass Surveillance Hits Jackson, Wyoming

The encroachment of AI-fortified mass surveillance continues to spread, marking its footprint in the state of Wyoming, where the town of Jackson has installed 30 solar-powered license plate recognition (LPR) cameras. The private firm, Flock Safety, manages the centralized surveillance system which utilizes these cameras installed at critical traffic locations.

The decision by the Jackson town council to implement these cameras was far from unanimous, underlining the complex ethical issues raised by this technology, Daily Wire reported.

The advanced cameras, known as the Falcon line, are one of several innovative models developed by Flock Safety under their overarching surveillance program named “TALON.”

Regular readers may remember this company is one we’ve investigated in the past.

Each of the models, named after bird species, serve distinct roles in this mass surveillance apparatus. The Raven model is an audio device designed to detect the acoustic signatures of criminal activities, Wing aids police by sifting through voluminous footage to locate specific vehicle identifiers, and Condor provides a live feed with zoom functionality.

While Flock Safety maintains that its technology focuses solely on vehicle-related data, critics point out the invasive potential. The system can execute a convoy analysis that recognizes vehicle travel patterns, hinting at personal associations.