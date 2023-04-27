Metacritic announces stricter censorship after negative user reviews of Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

If you're tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of privacy and civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Note: This article may contain spoilers from the new DLC Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores.

Metacritic plans new ways to censor user reviews after players criticized Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores.

The owner of the platform, Fandom, has responded to press reports about the wide discrepancy between the critics scores of the downloadable content compared to the user reviews.

The game, which was released last week, was praised for its visuals and gameplay.

However, many players, among accusations of having a thin story, have criticized the plot in which the character Aloy, who fans have played as since 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn, meets Seyka a “marine of the Quen tribe” and includes options to allow the two women to engage in a romantic relationship.

“Stop pushing those farking woke agenda upon gamers,” one review reads.

In a statement to news outlet Eurogamer, Fandom said it knew about what it called the “abusive and disrespectful reviews” and it is; “currently evolving processes and tools to introduce stricter moderation in the coming months.

“Fandom is a place of belonging for all fans and we take online trust and safety very seriously across all our sites including Metacritic. Metacritic is aware of the abusive and disrespectful reviews of Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores and we have a moderation system in place to track violations of our terms of use.”

The company has already removed some of the negative reviews.

