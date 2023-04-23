Meta’s Oversight Board recommends continuing Covid censorship until WHO calls end to pandemic

If you're tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of privacy and civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Meta’s Oversight Board has recommended the continued censorship of COVID-19 “misinformation.”

In a report published Thursday, the board said that Meta should have one global approach on COVID-19 misinformation, and that Meta should continue its current approach of censoring Covid misinformation until the World Health Organization (WHO) stops considering COVID-19 an international public health emergency.

The board encouraged the social media giant to continue censoring COVID-19 information deemed false by the WHO as it is “likely to directly contribute to the risk of imminent and significant physical harm.”

The Board also recommended that Meta should create a process of regularly performing transparent evaluations of the 80 claims about the virus that it currently censors.

Aside from removing content, the report said Meta can label, fact-check, or demote content containing COVID-19 misinformation.

“We thank the Oversight Board for its review and recommendations in this case,” a Meta spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “As Covid-19 evolves, we will continue consulting extensively with experts on the most effective ways to help people stay safe on our platforms.”

Meta is supposed to review the recommendation and respond within 60 days.

If you're tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.