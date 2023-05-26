Missouri Wants Citizens To Embrace Digital ID

The Missouri Department of Revenue has partnered with digital identity provider IDEMIA to launch the Missouri Mobile ID App, which will allow residents to access their digital IDs and mobile driver’s licenses through a free app that can be downloaded from the App Store or Play Store.

Missouri is one of the states attempting a big digital ID push.

The registration process of the app uses multi-factor authentication. The first step is to register the user’s phone number, which binds the digital identity exclusively to the device. After that, the user is required to upload photos of the front and back side of their state-issued physical ID.

The second authentication factor is a selfie. The third is a PIN, which is stored locally on the device.

The registration process is completed after the Department of Revenue verifies a user’s identity.

Businesses, government agencies, and other entities can verify a user’s identity online on in-person. The digital ID system provides real-time credentials, and provides up-to-date information on the citizen, including whether the ID or digital driver’s license has been canceled or revoked.

Users can also use biometrics, fingerprint and facial, or their PIN, to access their digital IDs.