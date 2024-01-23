Netherlands’ Queen Maxima Pushes for Global Digital ID Systems for Financial Access, Vaccine Verification and More

If you're tired of censorship and dystopian threats against civil liberties, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

The Dutch Queen Maxima utilized her platform during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos to advocate for the far-reaching benefits of digital ID for various sectors. Queen Maxima highlighted that a digital ID could become a critical instrument, capable of determining vaccination statuses, facilitating school registrations, and simplifying the process of claiming government subsidies.

There has been a growing push by various global elites, including governments, tech companies, and international organizations, towards the adoption of digital identity systems. This shift is often presented as a means to increase efficiency and security. But, few talk about the major implications for surveillance and the erosion of civil liberties.

The Dutch monarch emphasized the relevance of digital ID for expanding financial systems, during a panel called “Comparing Notes on Financial Inclusion.” She expressed her earlier concern about the rarity of a universal ID system, particularly in regions like Latin America and Africa.

“In order to open up an account, you need to have an ID. I have to say that when I started this job, there were actually very little countries in Africa or Latin America that had one ubiquitous type of ID, and certainly that was digital and certainly that was biometric.

“We’ve really worked with all our partners to actually help grow this, and the interesting part of it is that yes, it is very necessary for financial services, but not only.”

Africa is being used as the testing ground for several digital ID projects.

Of course, Queen Maxima also said that digital ID systems would be useful to act as a vaccine passport. “It is also good for school enrollment; it is also good for health – who actually got a vaccination or not; it’s very good actually to get your subsidies from the government,” she said.

With her role as the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development, Queen Maxima has been a key figure in driving the digital ID paradigm shift. This trend also applies to vaccine passports, a form of digital ID that the WEF says are an essential part of our future.

They envision that this digital identity could be linked to diverse aspects such as financial services, healthcare records, mobility, travel, and digital governance.