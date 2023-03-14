New York plots digital driver’s licenses this year

If you're tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of privacy and civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

The state of New York plans to roll out mobile driver's licenses (mDLs) by the end of the year.

During a budget hearing, the New York Department of Motor Vehicles commissioner Mark Schroeder announced that his agency was working on mDLs and plans to roll them out by the end of the year.

Schroeder did not provide more details about mDLs during the hearing. However, a spokesperson for the state's DMV confirmed to The Citizen that the digital ID scheme was in the development phase but it's “too early in the process to talk about where or how it might be used.”

Critics of mDLs raise privacy concerns. As more states adopt mDLs, digital rights groups are watching to see the privacy and security measures that are being deployed.

