California Governor Gavin Newsom Boosts AI “Misinformation” Fears, Complains of “Micro-Cults” of Jordan Peterson, Joe Rogan

In yet another criticism of free speech, Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom of California is setting his sights on artificial intelligence (AI), voicing his concern over supposed “misinformation” circulating online.

Newsom flagged misinformation as a pivotal issue during a Bloomberg AI interview, signifying a growing avenue where possible free speech issues arise.

Newsom’s concern isn’t merely hypothetical. Overwhelmed by fear of a so-called online “micro-cult” scenario, he cited popular commentator Dr. Jordan Peterson and podcast heavyweight Joe Rogan, among others, as alleged promoters of potentially harmful viewpoints.

“My son is asking me about Andrew Tate, Jordan Peterson. And then immediately he’s talking about Joe Rogan. And I’m like; here it is, the pathway,” Newsom said.

That’s not to say Newsom is entirely anti-AI; quite the contrary. He revealed his regular use of AI, crediting it for paving paths his administration wouldn’t have otherwise traversed. It even bested him and his team at drafting his State of the State speech, he claimed, and he appeared rather pleased with the comparative function of AI services Bard and ChatGPT.

Interestingly, ChatGPT has been previously revealed to harbor a partisan bias.