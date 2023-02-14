New York Times: First Amendment lawsuit could be a “barrier” to combating “disinformation”

The federal lawsuit filed by the attorneys general of Missouri and Louisiana alleges that federal officials violate the First Amendment when they ask social media companies to take down content or suspend certain accounts. However, according to the New York Times reporter Steven Lee Myers, the lawsuit “could disrupt the Biden administration’s already struggling efforts to combat disinformation.”

Myers further argued that the results of the lawsuit will decide whether, “the First Amendment has become, for better or worse, a barrier to virtually any government efforts to stifle a problem that, in the case of a pandemic, threatens public health and, in the case of the integrity of elections, even democracy itself.”

Put shortly, according to Myers, the First Amendment is a threat to “public health” and “democracy itself.”