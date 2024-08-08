Odysee Shakes Up Video Sharing by Removing Ads

Odysee, the blockchain-based video-sharing service, has announced that it will remove all advertisements from its platform effective immediately.

The company expressed confidence in its innovative monetization programs, which are designed to support creators financially while maintaining the platform’s operational costs. “We don’t need ads to make money as a platform,” the announcement read, highlighting their commitment to creating a more open and creatively free environment.

Odysee’s move comes at a time when many media platforms increasingly rely on advertising revenue, which can lead to conflicts of interest and potential demonetization from pro-censorship activists.

By eliminating ads, Odysee aims to set a new standard for platform independence and user-centric service.

The announcement also pointed to the aggressive advertising tactics employed by platforms like YouTube and others, which Odysee believes detracts from the user experience. “Our approach may be considered niche or unconventional,” Odysee CEO Julian Chandra stated, emphasizing that their model aims to be sustainable financially and uphold an incorruptible user experience.

This strategic pivot is expected to resonate well with Odysee’s user base, who have expressed displeasure with intrusive ads on other platforms. Odysee’s leadership believes that this ad-free model will not only benefit users but also ensure the platform’s sustainability and integrity in the long run.