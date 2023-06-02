Clicky

Subscribe

OpenAI Shuts Down Conservative Chatbot Gippr AI

The Tusk App accuses Open AI of censorship.
Share

Stay informed on privacy and free speech rights

If you’re tired of censorship and surveillance, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed artificial intelligence startup behind the ChatGPT chatbot, has shut down Gippr AI on the Tusk App. Gippr AI is a right-leaning artificial intelligence chatbot.

OpenAI claims it shut down Gippr AI because it violated policies on coordinated inauthentic behavior and deceptive activity. The move sparked debate on free speech. Conservatives viewed the move as an attempt to silence their viewpoints.

A note on the Tusk App expressed frustration over OpenAI’s move. Tusk App also accused OpenAI of restricting free speech by enforcing their own requirements on what can be said.

Tusk App insisted that it did not violate policies on coordinated inauthentic behavior and deceptive activity. They further argued that Gippr AI was only expressing conservative values.

Tusk App is now exploring alternative options to OpenAI to bring back Gippr AI.

Stay informed on privacy and free speech rights

If you’re tired of censorship and surveillance, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Member exclusives

More From Reclaim The Net

What’s your email address?

No thanks

Share

Get news, solutions, tools, and analysis to push back against censorship and privacy invasion.

Let me read it first >
Login