Original Christmas Movie “Jingle Smells” Launches on Rumble

In a groundbreaking move for Big Tech alternative Rumble, the platform has premiered its very first non-documentary feature film, “Jingle Smells,” which is now available for audiences. The film’s debut was eagerly anticipated, prompting Rumble to release it a day ahead of schedule. This family comedy, featuring stars John Schneider, Eric Roberts, and Ben Davies, is a collaboration with executive producers Logan Sekulow and Sean Hannity.

The announcement of the early release was made on The Sean Hannity Show. Hannity shared his excitement about the project, stating, “We’re breaking away from mainstream Hollywood and doing something totally different, Jingle Smells is a hilarious and heartwarming story filled with a great message and void of all the crazy agendas being presented by those other entertainment platforms. Jingle Smells is a movie that your entire family can enjoy together this Christmas season.”

Rumble’s CEO & Chairman, Chris Pavlovski, expressed his enthusiasm for the project: “We are thrilled to further expand our pay-per-view with the first feature movie launching on the platform, in partnership with Logan Sekulow and Sean Hannity, we are excited to see a significant turnout of viewers for this Christmas movie event.”

Jingle Smells is a unique tale centered around war veteran Nick Gutman (played by Ben Davies), who joins his father’s (John Schneider) eccentric garbage crew. The team is tasked with a bizarre mission: to destroy a batch of popular toys by Christmas Eve. These toys, based on a film star (James Storm) who was “canceled” for his patriotic stance, are destined for destruction. However, Nick adopts the alias “Jingle Smells” and decides to distribute the toys instead, akin to a modern-day Robin Hood.

The cast also includes Jim Breuer and Victoria Jackson (both from “Saturday Night Live”), Dylan Postl, Brad Stine, Jaclyn Stapp, and Sean Hannity, along with special appearances by the Jay Sekulow Band and Governor Mike Huckabee.