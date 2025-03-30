Parler Relaunches as Decentralized, Crypto-Integrated Social Platform

Parler, the social media platform known for its stance on free expression, is returning to the digital space with a revamped model centered on blockchain technology and cryptocurrency integration. After being sidelined following political scrutiny and de-platforming efforts, the company is positioning itself as a decentralized alternative to mainstream social networks.

According to Parler’s leadership, the relaunched platform will emphasize user autonomy, data ownership, and the ability to generate income through participation. Chair of Parler, Yasser Elgebaly, described the effort as a significant shift in how social media operates. “We’re not just rebuilding Parler. We’re redefining what social media can and should be,” he said, as reported by The Gateway Pundit. “No more surveillance, no more secret algorithms controlling what you see, and no more exploitation of user data without consent. This is the future of social media — transparent, user-owned, and financially empowering.”

The updated version of Parler will operate in partnership with OPT, a newly launched cryptocurrency that is now listed on the exchange platform XT.com. Through this integration, users will be able to engage with the platform while maintaining control over their data and potentially earning compensation for their activity.

Bryan Ferre, co-creator of the OPT token, said the collaboration represents a broader movement within technology and finance. “The listing of OPT on XT.com, combined with the launch of Edgecast Cloud, marks the next evolution of blockchain and AI,” he stated. “We are giving users control over their data, their digital assets, and their financial future.”

He added: “It is time to rewrite the code of the attention economy. A new model where individual users experience true freedom — free to express themselves — without being surveilled and monetized. Parler is just the beginning. By integrating a new decentralized model — users are the primary beneficiary of their attention.”