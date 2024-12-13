PeerTube Steps Into Mobile With Android and iOS Apps

PeerTube, a free and open-source, peer-to-peer video platform envisaged as an alternative to YouTube and Twitch, has announced the release of mobile apps for Android and iOS.

To be able to distribute the apps through the Play Store and App Store, PeerTube developers had to submit a list of servers that Google and Apple allow, while other servers currently cannot be added to the iOS app, unlike on the Android one.

PeerTube, a decentralized service developed by France-based Framasoft non-profit that says its goal is to give users the tools to become “digitally emancipated” – consists of a network of thousands of servers, including large, public ones, and those created by individuals.

PeerTube says that it does not track users or give their data to third parties for advertising or other purposes.

Another point the service makes is that it eliminates what PeerTube creators call opaque algorithms and obscure moderation policies – something that is par for the course on centralized video platforms.

The mobile apps allow users not only to watch and like videos, but also to follow creators, subscribe to channels, create playlists, and a watch list.

In order to find content across the entire network of servers, both the apps and the PeerTube website use the ad-free search engine developed for the service, Sepia.

The plan is to expand the apps’ features next year with things like the ability to play videos in the background, download and watch them offline, stream, and create accounts, as well as publish versions for TVs and tablets.

However, a blog post announcing the new apps noted that this will depend on thef amount of funding the project, which does not have a commercial entity behind it, will be able to receive going forward.

The slow pace of development – the apps came seven years after PeerTube was first launched – testify to the importance of supporting this and similar open-source, not-for-profit projects to ensure their active development and longevity.

Simultaneously with the announcement of the release of the mobile apps, PeerTube said that its new version comes with a completely overhauled interface, including new menus and themes.