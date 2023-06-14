Pixelfed Makes It Easier To Ditch Instagram With New Photo Import Tool

Pixelfed, the plucky decentralized photo-sharing platform, has rolled out a fresh new feature with an eye on luring Instagram users craving for privacy. The move crafts a handy bridge for folks hunting for an alternative to Instagram, with a privacy-first approach in mind.

Members will know we already did our breakdown of Pixelfed here.

The founder of Pixelfed, Daniel Supernault, lifted the curtain on this breakthrough, christened “Import from Instagram.” Purpose-built, this nifty addition allows users to effortlessly ferry photos, captions, and hashtags from Instagram over to Pixelfed, making certain that not a shred of the digital treasure trove is left behind.

The mechanics? Simple. Import from Instagram is powered by an easy-to-follow, guided scheme. Users fasten their Instagram accounts to their Pixelfed alter-egos. A interface takes the reins from there, letting them cherry-pick the content that makes the cut. It’s a user-first philosophy, putting the reins in users’ hands, and laying any privacy and selection worries to rest.

Not just a one-off: The platform has been on a tear, churning out a spate of upgrades. With decentralized and federated underpinnings, Pixelfed is putting more clout behind user content, complemented by sophisticated sharing choices.

Bottom line: Pixelfed’s Import from Instagram is a game-changer for those itching to break the chains of conventional social media quickly. The tool is a resounding affirmation of Pixelfed’s die-hard commitment to safeguarding user privacy and granting content autonomy.