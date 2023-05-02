Politicians call on Biden to deal with online “harms”

If you're tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of privacy and civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Two legislators have called on President Joe Biden to create an international research hub to study the “harms” caused by online platforms. Lawmakers have long pushed for legislation requiring platforms to make their data available to outside researchers without success.

In a letter sent Monday, Reps. Jay Obernolte (R-CA) and Lori Trahan (D-MA) called on Biden to launch negotiations with international allies to launch a center that would “facilitate cross platform research on the information environment.”

We obtained a copy of the letter for you here.

They said the center could “conduct research projects with a focus on the global information environment” and “facilitate secure information sharing between online platforms and researchers.”

The letter also provides guidelines on how The White House could force online platforms to be more transparent about the harm of their products on users.

The two lawmakers are calling on Biden to take action.

“While we recognize the administration for taking part in conversations on tech transparency … more deliberate and everlasting action is needed,” they wrote.

“Studies have highlighted social media’s role in promoting self-harm, eating disorders, and sales of drugs to children,” they continued. “While the field of Information Science continues to expand and evolve, significant gaps in the research remain.”

