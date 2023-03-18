Power Slap ditches TBS for Rumble

If you're tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of privacy and civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Power Slap is leaving TBS and will start airing exclusively on the video-sharing platform Rumble. Last Saturday, the show held its first-ever live event in Las Vegas that aired on Rumble for free. The live stream had 190,000 concurrent viewers and about 3 million views.

Shortly after the event, the show's producer Dana White said that the show would leave TBS and that they had signed a two-year deal with Rumble.

“We're fucking thrilled with the Rumble deal,” he said. “Very happy to be on Rumble and they're the perfect platform for us right now. This whole thing for us has been a seven-month test because we go back to last March when we really started kicking this thing around and playing with it. So this has been a test, there's no doubt, you don't have to be a rocket scientist to figure out where this thing should air and where it should be.”

“There was a lot of criticism about the TV ratings,” White said. “People are so full of shit it's fucking — first off, what do any of these people know about TV ratings, number one. And like I told you, the thing averaged 375,000 viewers on TBS with zero advertising from the network. Zero. We held 50 percent of the AEW audience.

“That's an incredible number, especially when this thing skews younger, and none of these people watch TV,” he concluded. “These kids don't watch TV, none of them. They watch on their phones or the computer.

“The social and streaming numbers are nuts, the worst Power Slap post of the day did better than the best UFC post of the day, on UFC's social,” he said.

