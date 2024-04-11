Privacy Company Proton Acquires Standard Notes

The Switzerland-based firm, Proton, known for its focus on privacy, has made a key addition to its suite of applications by acquiring the note-taking app Standard Notes. Originally founded in 2017, Standard Notes has since been offering its users an equally robust privacy promise through the use of end-to-end encryption (E2EE).

The acquisition was announced in a press statement where Proton stressed the shared values that aligned both firms. These fundamental business principles include not only the use of E2EE, but also a commitment to open-source technology. Both companies have notably managed their growth independently of venture capital. E2EE ensures that service providers do not have access to encryption keys and cannot decrypt user data — offering users the gold standard in digital security.

Through the integration of Standard Notes into its app ecosystem, Proton is set to enhance its reach among an already engaged community of privacy-conscious users. This acquisition provides additional cross-selling opportunities, enhancing the overall utility of Proton’s suite of apps with the much-needed note-taking feature.

Proton’s robust security promise characterized by E2EE has been widely applied across its product range, which encompasses email, calendar, cloud storage, and a VPN service. Despite these comprehensive offerings, Proton lacked a dedicated note-taking app, a gap that is now being filled by the adoption of Standard Notes.

Proton assured that Standard Notes, accessible on both mobile and desktop platforms, will maintain its open-source nature and will continue to be fully supported. The company also stated that Standard Notes’ current pricing would remain unchanged, and pledged to honor any existing five-year subscription plans.

Notably, this marks only the second acquisition for Proton since its inception in 2014, reaffirming the company’s focus on in-house product development. The first acquisition was email alias startup SimpleLogin in 2022.