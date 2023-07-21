Private Search Engine Mojeek Adds Openverse, a Search Tool For Openly-Licensed Images

In a move to enhance its user experience and broaden the scope of image search, private search engine Mojeek has incorporated Openverse, a platform dedicated to openly-licensed media. This latest feature marks a new chapter in Mojeek’s journey to remain independent of Big Tech, an ethos that has been deeply ingrained since its inception.

Until recently, Mojeek’s image search function relied on Pixabay and Bing, platforms incorporated back in 2018. Pixabay, a repository of over 4 million royalty-free and stock images, was aligned with Mojeek’s values of independence, simplicity, and usability. However, to cater to users requiring a broader search, Bing was added to the mix, albeit without making it the default choice to maintain Mojeek’s core value of independence from Big Tech.

However, recent developments including Microsoft’s API pricing decisions and user feedback led Mojeek to move away from Bing, while retaining Pixabay as the primary Image Search tool. Yet, the recent addition of Openverse indicates Mojeek’s consistent pursuit of enriching its users’ experience.

Openverse, an innovative platform that hosts over 700 million Creative Commons licensed and public domain image and audio files, diversifies Mojeek’s search capabilities. With Openverse, users can now access a vast array of images from 45 different sources such as Wikimedia Commons and Flickr. It empowers users to utilize these images for non-commercial purposes with proper attribution, and even some without. Even for commercial use, Openverse offers an impressive collection that will cater to diverse requirements.

Openverse paves the way for independent creators and hobbyists to share their content with a wider audience. This integration makes Mojeek an engaging platform for users to explore a variety of images, ranging from extraordinary photographs to intriguing illustrations, dedicated to the public domain by the creators themselves.

Despite the integration of Openverse, Mojeek continues to honor the preferences of its users. Thus, Pixabay remains the default Image Search source. However, users have the freedom to experiment with Openverse and revert their preferences as per their convenience.

This integration, driven by a larger database and a desire to offer an alternative search experience, reiterates Mojeek’s commitment to its users. Mojeek continues to invite suggestions and feedback from its user base through its Community and Contact Page, as well as the Submit Feedback button on results pages. The feedback received is greatly appreciated, forming an essential component in the ongoing refinement and enhancement of Mojeek.