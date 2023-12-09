Proton Announces Much-Anticipated Photos Feature on Android

If you're tired of censorship and dystopian threats against civil liberties, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

With a move that underscores its growing resemblance to mainstream cloud storage services like Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, and Apple’s iCloud, Proton Drive, the Android application that offers end-to-end encrypted cloud storage, is now introducing an automatic photo backup feature. This progression takes Proton Drive a step further, making it increasingly competitive against mainstream options.

However, what sets Proton Drive apart is its stringent commitment to privacy. Unlike conventional cloud storage services, the contents stored in Proton Drive enjoy end-to-end encryption. This security approach not only bars third parties from viewing user content but also restricts Proton’s own access.

Previously, despite offering storage provisions for photos and other files from your phone, Proton Drive lacked a sync feature for new photos. With the new upgrade, this hurdle is a thing of the past. Photo backup has become more user-friendly, eliminating the need to manually upload recent photos. As an added benefit, a new “Photos” tab is being introduced. This feature will further simplify the management of photos by presenting them in a month-wise organization.

Starting today, this automatic photo backup feature will be available on the Proton Drive’s Android application, with plans for its inclusion in the iOS version to follow “at a later date.”