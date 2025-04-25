PublicSquare Integrates Cancel-Proof PSQ Payments with Shopify to Offer Secure E-Commerce Solution

PublicSquare has announced that what it calls its cancel-proof payment platform PSQ Payments is now directly integrated with Shopify, via the Shopify App store.

PublicSquare is a marketplace and payments ecosystem with an emphasis on economic liberty, which is now extending PSQ Payments to online merchants on Shopify, the top e-commerce platform in the US that has a 30% market share.

In addition to providing a secure and reliable service, PublicSquare announced that PSQ Payments gives users an option that aligns with their, and the company’s values – what they call traditional American values: “life, family, and liberty.”

In announcing the Shopify integration, CEO Michael Seifert noted its wide use, and stressed that business owners operating on the platform can now rely on a payment system that ensures they will not be “canceled” on account of their beliefs.

At the height of online censorship and deplatforming over the past years, major payments systems played their role by denying service to users on political and ideological ground, and also around social issues, prompting the emergence of alternatives.

A major hurdle these new payment processors have to overcome is expanding their availability through integrations, which is what PublicSquare is now achieving by becoming an option for online business on the most widely used e-commerce in the country.

PSQ Payments app includes optimized Shopify checkout, a dashboard tracking payments and refunds in real time, fraud protection, and what the company says is “seamless refund management.”

Security is another key feature, where transactional data is encrypted and kept protected thanks to “advanced tokenization and secure wallet technology.” This means that sensitive card information is encrypted and tokenized, while fraud protection is offered in partnership with Nuvei.

PublicSquare promotes its payments system as not only protecting those using it from arbitrary “canceling” but also providing an opportunity to take part in build an alternative financial ecosystem focused on freedom, privacy, and integrity.

Besides the values and security angle, PSQ Payments also promises competitive rates, easy-to-use direct integration API, and “seamless onboarding.”

PublicSquare runs three divisions: Marketplace, Financial Technology, and Brands.