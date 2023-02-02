French socialist European lawmaker criticizes online conspiracy theories, misinformation to EU panel

Defend free speech and individual liberty online. 

On January 30, the European Parliament discussed censorship policies, misinformation, and disinformation. It subsequently released a video of the meeting, titled “The impact of disinformation, misinformation, and propaganda on democracy during the pandemic: extracts from the public hearing.”

French socialist MEP Raphael Glucksmann said disinformation is a threat to democracy and proposed cracking down on foreign influence campaigns.

“We should not try to forbid opinions,” he said.

However, he added: “What we should do for sure is to make sure that people can form their own opinion without being subject to foreign interference and foreign regime, autocratic ones … [making] our democracy dysfunctional.”

“Hundreds of thousands or millions of our fellow citizens believe that the earth is flat or that the vaccine gives you the 5G in your arm, [and] then it becomes our problem as legislators,” he said.

