RCSLT Faces Backlash for Overreaction to CEO’s Accidental Follow of Tommy Robinson on X

The Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists (RCSLT) in the UK has come under intense scrutiny after its CEO, Steve Jamieson, was forced to issue a public apology for accidentally following political activist Tommy Robinson on X. Despite Jamieson not engaging with or endorsing any of Robinson’s posts, the incident led to a five-month investigation, costing significant resources, and demands for Jamieson’s resignation.

The RCSLT’s response has drawn sharp criticism for what many see as a disproportionate reaction to an unintentional act. According to the Daily Mail, free speech advocates have condemned the affair as a troubling overreach, emblematic of a growing culture of fear and intolerance toward even the slightest perceived misstep in online behavior. Critics argue that penalizing someone for simply following an account, particularly without malicious intent or engagement, sets a chilling precedent for free expression and professional accountability.

A Draconian Investigation for a Mistake

The organization’s decision to appoint a sub-committee and hire an independent barrister to investigate an accidental follow has been described as an excessive and punitive response. Despite the investigation’s conclusion that the follow was unintentional, Jamieson was still compelled to issue an apology that read as though he had committed a grave offense. He stated, “I am deeply sorry for the hurt, upset, distress, fear and anger that this caused members, colleagues and staff,” and pledged to learn from the incident.

However, many are questioning why such a mistake warranted an apology in the first place. Toby Young of the Free Speech Union compared the investigation to authoritarian tactics, noting, “No one should be penalized for following anyone, let alone a key participant in an ongoing public debate. We cannot hope to solve any of the major problems besetting our society unless we get out of our echo chambers and engage in dialogue with people from all sides.”

A Climate of Intolerance

This episode highlights a troubling cultural shift where mere association—intentional or not—is equated with endorsement. Conservative MP Sir John Hayes criticized the move, stating, “To force the CEO to apologize is rather chilling. To read his apology, you would think this man had committed a capital offense.” Hayes drew a parallel to academic study, arguing that engaging with opposing ideas or figures does not imply support for them, likening the situation to being labeled a Marxist simply for reading Marx’s works.