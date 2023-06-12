Reddit Blackout: Over Six Thousand Communities Go Private To Protest 3rd-Party App Shutout

In an unprecedented user-driven movement, thousands of Reddit communities went dark on Monday, as part of a sweeping protest against the social media giant’s plans to charge third-party apps steep fees for using its API. This marks one of the biggest internal demonstrations in Reddit’s annals.

Snapshot: Prominent subreddits spanning from music and history to sports and video games are in the fray. The blackout, involving over six thousand subreddits. This tactical cloak of content is a symbolic manifestation of Reddit’s user base’s shared discontent.

The nitty-gritty: The core of this collective furor is Reddit’s recent move to levy hefty charges on third-party app developers who utilize its API. Developers have criticized these charges as exorbitant and in some cases, unsustainable. Christian Selig, who developed the popular Apollo app, disclosed that Reddit demanded a whopping $20 million yearly fee to keep his app running. With no practical alternatives, Selig announced the inevitable shuttering of his app.

Double-edged sword: Reddit’s move is perceived by many as an attempt to edge out third-party competitors against its own app, which has been derided for its sluggish performance, bugs and invasive tracking ads. There are also concerns that this will adversely affect the vital volunteer community that relies on third-party tools for forum moderation.

Trust on the rocks: The bond between Reddit and its developer cohort further plummeted as Reddit seemed to misconstrue private talks with Selig, giving the impression he sought to extort the company. Selig’s audio record of the dialogue blatantly contradicted Reddit’s depiction, something that Reddit’s co-founder and CEO Steve Huffman hesitantly conceded in a user Q&A.

Counterpoint: However, not all voices are in chorus against Reddit. Huffman articulated that Reddit must evolve into a self-sufficient entity and that subsidizing commercial parties needing large-scale data access isn’t feasible. He remarked, “Reddit needs to be a self-sustaining business, and to do that, we can no longer subsidize commercial entities that require large-scale data use.” Some users, previously oblivious to third-party apps, expressed support for Reddit’s discretion in setting API access terms.

Contextual weave: Reddit’s actions have kinship with recent events, as Twitter, presently steered by Elon Musk, also launched a paywall for data access. Nevertheless, Reddit’s scenario is colored by its reliance on community volunteerism for content moderation and feature development.

The stakes: The matter transcends API fees, igniting a wider conversation about value generation in social networks and equitable benefit distribution. With an eye on an IPO in the near future, the resolution of this discord holds weight not just for Reddit and its developers, but also for the industry and user communities at large. Devoted users and moderators are disheartened, and some are considering pulling back their involvement.

Final thought: This insurrection marks a critical juncture in Reddit’s timeline and possibly signals a sea change in the dynamics of social media platforms writ large.