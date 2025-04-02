Retired Academic Warned by UK Police After Emailing Politician Over Fundraiser Dispute

A retired British academic in West Yorkshire found himself at the center of a police visit after sending emails to his local councilor about a controversial fundraising event.

Dave Boardman, a 67-year-old former college lecturer, was warned by officers that he could face arrest if he continued to contact the councilor, Rebecca Boden, over her opposition to the event, which was open exclusively to biological women.

According to a Times report, the unexpected arrival of two police officers at the Hebden Bridge home Boardman shares with his wife Viv came after Boden, now an independent after leaving the Labour Party, filed a harassment complaint.

According to police, the complaint stemmed from three emails described as “aggressive,” which Boardman had sent during a disagreement regarding the exclusion of trans women from a charity fundraiser.

Boardman, however, insisted his communications were within the bounds of democratic engagement, stating he had simply raised concerns with an elected official. Despite his objections, the officers recorded the 20-minute interaction using body-worn cameras, cautioning him not to contact Boden again in relation to the matter.

The dispute originated from a benefit event organized by Boardman’s daughter, Cathy, at a community theater. The fundraiser was intended to support her legal fees in an employment tribunal after she was dismissed from her role as a music college lecturer. Her dismissal followed accusations of transphobia after she encouraged students to explore whether drag performances could be viewed as sexist.

After the event was targeted for not being “trans-inclusive,” it was temporarily called off. Boardman believed Boden had played a part in galvanizing opposition to the fundraiser and contacted her to express his concerns. It was those emails that led to the police involvement.

Footage of the police visit, obtained by Boardman through a data access request, shows officers arriving at around 7:30 p.m. on February 5, 2023. In the video, one officer says, “We don’t intend to get into the argument and why you’re to-ing and fro-ing between the two of you. The reason why we’ve come to speak to you is to say please don’t contact her again.” Boardman can be seen reacting with disbelief to being told by police not to communicate with his councilor.

The same officer further explains that if Boardman continues to email Boden regarding Cathy’s fundraiser, “we could be inviting you down to the police station.”

Responding to the episode this week, Boardman said: “The whole thing is ridiculous, but sadly it’s a sign of the times, of what’s happening to our democracy. It’s scary that they could even contemplate coming to tell someone not to contact your elected official.”