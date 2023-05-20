Justin Trudeau’s Authoritarian Attack On Civil Liberties Protesters Drove RFK Jr. To Embrace Bitcoin

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. delivered a passionate endorsement of decentralized currencies at the Bitcoin conference in Miami Beach, Florida yesterday. Kennedy argued that such currencies, namely Bitcoin, can act as a critical check against excessive government power.

Drawing on recent events, Kennedy cited the Canadian government’s freezing of bank accounts linked to the Freedom Convoy protesters as a rationale behind his support for Bitcoin. “I got sold on Bitcoin when I saw what happened to the truckers in Canada,” he noted. Kennedy emphasized that the decentralized nature of Bitcoin can prevent governments from using banks and financial institutions as tools to curtail free speech.

Kennedy was referring to how Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau froze the bank accounts of civil liberties protesters – a move that shocked the free world.

Kennedy claimed that governments worldwide have capitalized on the pandemic to limit basic human rights, including freedom of travel and speech. He underscored that the US Constitution does not include a “pandemic exception” and was written by founding fathers well-versed in the reality of pandemics, not only for the easy times but also the hard ones.

The presidential candidate cautioned against the perception that a perfect society could be achieved through control over it. He warned about the potential abuse of such power, especially when it lands in the wrong hands.

Pledging his commitment to the crypto community, Kennedy promised, “As president, I will make sure that your right to hold and use Bitcoin is inviolable.” He further announced his intentions to dismantle President Joe Biden’s proposed 30% tax on Bitcoin mining electricity. Kennedy argued that the imposition of this tax would necessitate government surveillance on individuals’ electricity consumption, which infringes on personal liberties.

“I will make sure that the United States remains the global hub of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies,” he added, suggesting a brighter future for the industry.