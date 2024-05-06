Romney Suggests Negative Perception of Israel Adds to Why There’s “Overwhelming Support” for TikTok Ban

During a discussion at the 2024 Sedona Forum on Friday, hosted by the McCain Institute in Sedona, Arizona, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, alongside US Senator Mitt Romney, delved into the challenges Israel faces in managing its public image in the age of social media, and amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza, and suggested that this was part of the reason there is support for TikTok to be shut down.

Secretary Blinken attributed the shifting public perception partially to the fragmented media landscape, highlighting the role of platforms like TikTok in shaping narratives that often overshadow nuanced discussions with emotionally charged content.

During this dialogue, Senator Romney queried Blinken on the reasons behind the “awful” public relations situation for Israel and the seeming disappearance of Hamas from public discourse. Blinken responded by commenting on the rapid and pervasive nature of social media, which, he says, bombards users with continuous updates, often lacking context or a balanced recount of historical facts.

“Why has Hamas disappeared in terms of public perception?” Romney said. “An offer is on the table for a ceasefire and yet the world is screaming about Israel.”

“Now of course we’re on an intravenous feed of information with new impulses, inputs every millisecond,” Blinken responded. “And of course the way this has played out on social media has dominated the narrative. You have a social media ecosystem, environment, in which context, history, facts get lost and the emotion, the impact of images dominate. We can’t discount that, but I think it also has a very, very challenging effect on the narrative.”

Romney seemingly agreed, adding that it partially was why there is such “overwhelming support for us to potentially shut down TikTok.”

“If you look at the postings on TikTok and the number of mentions of Palestinians relative to other social media sites, it’s overwhelmingly so among TikTok broadcasts,” Romney said.

TikTok, a social media platform owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, has rapidly become one of the most popular apps globally, especially among younger audiences in the United States. Its success, however, has not come without significant scrutiny and controversy, particularly from US officials who are concerned about national security risks due to the platform’s ties to China. These concerns are primarily centered around the potential for data privacy breaches, as well as the possibility of the Chinese government using the app to influence or monitor US users.

However, the proposition of banning TikTok has encountered significant resistance, notably on the grounds of violating the First Amendment rights of Americans, and the for way the bill could also be used to ban other platforms.

A bill that could lead to the ban of the platform has already been signed by President Joe Biden.