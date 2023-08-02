Ron DeSantis Vows To Toss CBDCs “Into The Trash Can”

If you're tired of censorship and dystopian threats against civil liberties, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Florida Governor and White House aspirant Ron DeSantis has pledged to swiftly bring about a halt to the alleged hostility of the Biden Administration; thriving through its purported onslaught on crypto enterprises, if ascended to the presidency. DeSantis has been vocal in his campaign trail in New Hampshire on Monday, notching up his straightforward view of the government’s stance on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

While confirming his unbiased view towards the technology, he vigorously took a dig at the current administration’s contemplation of deploying a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). Reaffirming his unwavering stand, DeSantis put forth a future scenario, stating, “As President, on day one, CBDC goes into the trash can — we’re not going to allow it.”

Distinct from free-market cryptocurrencies, a CBDC is launched directly by a nation’s central bank and has the potential to restrict certain transactions. DeSantis legislated a ban at the state level in May, forbidding the issue of a federal CBDC within Florida, slamming it as a mechanism for monetary surveillance and control.

After declaring his election ambitions, DeSantis participated in a Twitter Space with Elon Musk to emphasize his viewpoint. He persuasively asserted the citizens’ indisputable rights to engage with Bitcoin. Asserting his support of the technology, DeSantis also surmised a potential dystopian outcome in the event of Biden’s re-election.

DeSantis did not mince words when he claimed “Bitcoin represents a threat to them. They’re trying to regulate it out of existence.”

The struggle for clarity is not restricted to industry giants; members of Congress advocate for legislation to offer more clarity. Representative Patrick McHenry (R-NC) has taken the White House to task for its unwillingness to have a dialogue on these matters.

Embracing a pro-Bitcoin approach amongst presidential hopefuls appears to be gathering momentum.