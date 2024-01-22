Rumble Announces Partnership With Dave Portnoy’s Barstool Sports

If you're tired of censorship and dystopian threats against civil liberties, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

A strategic and comprehensive partnership between Rumble and Barstool Sports, two major forces in the digital sports, lifestyle, and entertainment world, is making headlines. As a thriving, fast-expanding video platform and cloud service provider, Rumble has today declared its wide-ranging collaboration with Dave Portnoy’s Barstool Sports.

This synergy aims to enhance the user experience on Rumble by enabling access to an extensive range of Barstool Sports content. The partnership doesn’t stop there, as Barstool Sports also has plans to bolster Rumble’s digital presence by endorsing it as their go-to video platform. Besides providing these exciting benefits, both companies will mutually assist in the attraction of brand advertisers to Rumble, as part of a new advertising agreement.

Furthermore, this alliance extends to cloud services, where Rumble will provide Barstool Sports with essential resources such as network capacity, data storage, and computing services. The partnership thus spans multiple areas of collaboration, marking a significant progress for both parties.

Barstool Sports’ impressive growth over the past three years, including a 194% audience increase, reaching 1.6 billion podcast downloads and successful merchandising selling 5 million units of clothing, licensed products, and accessories, speaks volumes of their intrigue.

Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, expressed optimism about the partnership, commending Rumble’s dedication to sports and wide-ranging audiences.

“I’m excited about Rumble’s commitment to sports and broadening audiences,” said Portnoy. “With the power of Barstool Sports, we are going to help Rumble be the top player in the video, cloud, and livestreaming space.”

Echoing the same sentiments, Rumble’s Chairman and CEO, Chris Pavlovski, acknowledged the alliance’s significance. He showed enthusiasm for Barstool Sports’ involvement in Rumble’s upward growth trajectory.

“The partnership with Barstool Sports is a major step in pursuit of our mission to continue building a portfolio of widely popular sports and entertainment content,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “Rumble is quickly emerging as a leading platform for the under-30 demographic, and we’re excited for Barstool Sports to be a significant part of our rapid growth,” he added.